Is Kadarius Toney playing this week? Latest Chiefs injury report vs. Bears
Kadarius Toney bounced back from a rough season debut with five catches in a win over the Jaguars. But he also aggravated a toe injury that could keep him out for Week 3.
By Ian Levy
Kadarius Toney started his season in disastrous fashion registering just one catch and a pair of drops — one of which went right through his hands and turned into a pick-6 — in a Week 1 loss to the Lions. He redeemed himself a bit in Week 2, five catches for 35 yards in a win over the Jaguars, but also aggravated a toe injury that kept him off the practice field this week.
The Chiefs have the Bears on the schedule in Week 3, a matchup against a struggling franchise desperate to turn their season around. Kansas City will be heavily favored but they could still use every possible weapon on the field as they try to turn that first win into a streak and build positive momentum for the rest of the season.
Will Toney be able healthy enough to play? And if he is, could the toe injury limit his snaps or effectiveness against the Bears secondary?
Kadarius Toney injury update: Chiefs WR is Questionable for Week 3
Injury timeline: Toney has a sprained toe that he re-aggravated in the Week 2 win over the Jaguars. Toney did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but he was on the sidelines for Thursday's session which inspired some optimism that he could be able to go this week.
Expected return: While Toney has not been ruled out like fellow Chiefs pass-catcher Richie James, he is still listed as questionable for the Week 3 game against the Bears. He did practice in limited capacity on Friday, which is a good sign. However, this might come down to kickoff on Sunday for a final word on the receiver. If he does miss the game against Chicago, his near return this week is good news for Week 4.
Potential replacements: If Toney is unable to go Justin Watson, who already has five catches for 107 yards, most on the team, may take some additional snaps in his place. Patrick Mahomes is always looking to spread the ball around so everyone on offense could get some additional opportunities.
Coach's quote: Andy Reid has described Toney's injury as "day-to-day," a good sign for his potential return.