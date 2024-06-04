Is Kyle Tucker okay? Joe Espada eases fears with Astros injury update
The whole of Houston was holding its breath on Monday after watching Kyle Tucker bent over in agony after taking a foul tip on the shin, just above his protective covering.
Even though Tucker tried to keep going, it was clear his shin was bothering him far too much to get back in the batter's box. His exit from the game left everyone worried about the extent of the damage.
A bruise might cost him a few games, but it would be a manageable outcome. But the ball striking a bony part of the body while going that fast always comes with the danger of a fracture.
Astros manager Joe Espada finally provided an update after Houston pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. And it was great news.
Kyle Tucker injury update: X-rays negative on Astros outfielder
According to Astros field reporter Julia Morales, Espada revealed that Tucker has a right shin contusion. X-rays were negative and everything looks "okay." He'll be day-to-day for the time being with a decision on an IL stint to come later.
Houston couldn't have asked for better news than that. The best case scenario was a bruise. It would obviously be a pretty severe one, but a bruise isn't a break, and that's what matters.
Tucker was 1-for-1 when he left the game to be replaced by Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and run.
The Astros trailed 4-2 after the fifth inning, but they dominated the final four innings. After Alex Bregman tied the game on a 414-foot homer, Yadier Diaz got the fans on their feet again with a 393-foot two-run shot to give Houston a lead for good.
Given the concern over Tucker hanging over the game, the rest of the squad stepped up to give fans a very pleasant distraction.