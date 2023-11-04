Is Kyler Murray playing this week? Latest Cardinals Week 9 injury report
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is nearing his return after tearing his ACL last season, but will that be in Week 9 against the Browns?
By Jack Posey
The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 9 with just one win to their credit for the 2023 season as they go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. However, the team is hoping to have quarterback Kyler Murray back soon as he makes his way back onto the field after tearing his ACL last season.
Murray has been on the PUP list to start the 2023 season while recovering from the injury, but has recently been ramping up for his return. With Arizona's front office likely wanting to assess his future with the franchise, his return will be crucial for the Cardinals, and many had surmised that it could happen soon.
So, that begs the question of if Murray will play in Week 9 against the Browns, a team who has dealt with quarterback issues of its own with Deshaun Watson.
Is Kyler Murray playing this week? Cardinals Week 9 injury report vs. Browns
Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 pick will not make his season debut on Sunday, as the Cardinals did not activate him off the PUP list. This means the team and fans alike will have to wait at least another week before Kyler Murray suits up as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered back in December 2022.
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings sent a 2024 conditional sixth and seventh-round picks for Joshua Dobbs, who started the first eight games this season for the Cardinals. That means rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune will get the nod, to make his first NFL start. Veteran Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup.
Tune, the former Houston Cougars quarterback, passed for an impressive 11,994 and 104 touchdowns in his five-year college career.
Unfortunately for Tune, the Cardinals will be further shorthanded against the Browns. Running back Emari Demercado and offensive lineman Trystan Colon are out for Week 9 while receivers Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson Jr. are listed as questionable. Against one of the league's best defenses, that might be an issue.