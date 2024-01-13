Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers injury report vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are slated to be shorthanded Saturday night against the Utah Jazz.
By Josh Wilson
The Los Angeles Lakers, after winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, have had a tough time keeping momentum rolling and positioning themselves for success toward the bigger goal: A playoff spot and contention for another NBA Finals banner.
Los Angeles is a game below .500 and 4-6 in its last 10. Their post IST schedule has featured two separate four-game losing skids.
Superstar forward LeBron James was questionable for the team's bad loss on Thursday to the Phoenix Suns, but wound up playing 24 minutes.
LeBron James injury status for tonight, Saturday, Jan. 13, against Jazz
LeBron is out for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Dave McMenamin reports that it comes after he turned his ankle on Thursday against the Suns, the same ankle that had him questionable before that game.
Without James, the team's second-highest scorer, Anthony Davis will have to take on more of the offensive load. Many sportsbooks had Davis's line at or around 27.5 earlier today, that has since moved to around 31.5.
Utah has won four straight and only lost four of its last 15 games. Utah sits 10th in the Western Conference Standings, just ahead of the Lakers.
Here is the rest of the Lakers injury report:
- Christian Wood: Probable, No reason given
- Anthony Davis: Probable, Left ankle spain/bone bruise
- Cam Reddish: Questionable, Left knee soreness
- D'Angelo Russell: Questionable, Right knee contusion
- Gabe Vincent: Out, left knee surgery recovery
On the other side, everyone is available for the Jazz except for seveeral players on G League assignments.