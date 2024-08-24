Is Lee Corso still on College GameDay this year? Week 0 absence explained
Lee Corso is ESPN's College GameDay. But the iconic analyst and Florida State alum isn't there for the Week 0 festivities in Ireland. What gives? Is he done with GameDay?
Not so fast, my friend! Fans of the coach have nothing to fear. Corso isn't in Ireland for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech because the trip would have been too much of a strain. That's a bummer considering his connection to the Seminoles but his health has to come first.
So Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and new addition Nick Saban will have to hold down the fort.
The good news is Corso will return to the GameDay set in Week 1 as Texas A&M hosts Notre Dame in College Station.
Lee Corso will be a fixture of College GameDay for the 37th year
Corso is entering his 37th year at the GameDay desk. He's beat the odds to continue making his headgear picks all this time.
A stroke in 2009 impaired his speech and cognitive function, threatening his ability to continue on the show. But he fought hard to recover and puts in even more work than ever to be ready for each show with support from Herbstreit.
Concerns over his health have caused many to wonder when he will retire. As of this writing, no plans to step away have been made.
At the very least, we know that he plans to provide analysis and make picks throughout the 2024 season, just as he's done for nearly four decades.
When he's ready to call it a night, he'll let us all know.
How old is Lee Corso?
Corso celebrated his 89th birthday on August 7, 2024.
He was born in Cicero, IL in 1935. His family relocated to Florida when he was a boy. That's how he ended up playing football for Florida State.
After his playing career ended, he got started with his coaching career. He served as an assistant coach with Maryland and Navy before landing his first head coaching gig at Louisville in 1969. He coached Indiana from 1973 to 1982. Following stints with Northern Illinois and the Orlando Renegades of the USFL, he transitioned to the media.