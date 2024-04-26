Is Luke McCafrrey related to 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey?
Is Rice wide receiver and 2024 NFL Draft prospect Luke McCaffrey related to San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey?
By Lior Lampert
With the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaching, now is an opportune time to learn more about the prospects preparing to hear their names called, like Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.
Football fans may recognize the last name, also belonging to San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. But is there any relation between the two?
Is Luke McCaffrey related to 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey?
Yes, Luke and Christian are brothers, with the latter being the older sibling. And if your last name is McCaffrey, you are virtually born to play football.
Their father, Ed, was a Pro Bowl receiver who won three Super Bowls during his 13-year NFL stint after spending his collegiate playing career at Stanford. They also have two additional brothers, Max and Dylan, who played wideout and quarterback at Duke and Michigan/Northern Colorado, respectively. The former experienced a brief time in the pros with the 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-18.
Luke McCaffrey 40 times, college stats
- HEIGHT: 6-foot-2
- WEIGHT: 198 pounds
- ARM: 30 1/8 inches
- HAND: 9 5/8 inches
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.46 Seconds
- Vertical Jump: 36 inches
- Broad Jump: 10 feet, 1 inch
After spending his first two seasons playing quarterback at Nebraska before transferring to Rice and converting to receiver, McCaffrey appears to be honing his craft as a wideout, as evidenced by him earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors this past season and leading his team in receptions (71) and receiving yards (992) while tying for sixth in the nation with 13 receiving touchdowns. He is the No. 129-ranked prospect on Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network's top 150 prospect list.
Christian McCaffrey NFL stats, career
Christian McCaffrey, formerly selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2017 draft, is arguably the best dual-threat running back in the NFL. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year, logging 2,023 scrimmage yards (1,459 rushing yards, catching 67 passes for 564 receiving yards receiving) and 21 total touchdowns (14 via the ground and seven through the air).