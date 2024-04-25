Is Marvin Harrison Jr. related to Colts legend Marvin Harrison?
Acclaimed Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. is projected as a top draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Is his success related to Hall of Fame Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison?
By Kinnu Singh
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver prospect in recent memory, and arguably the best prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old wideout from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a two-time unanimous All-American and the 2023 recipient of the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation's best college wide receiver.
Harrison established himself as one of the best wideouts in the nation with his incredible athleticism, refined route-running, and obsessive work ethic. He can read defenses better than some quarterback prospects in this class, and his ability to rapidly process coverages could allow him to form a telepathic chemistry with his next quarterback.
Is Marvin Harrison Jr. related to Marvin Harrison?
If Harrison Jr.'s name sounds familiar, that's because he is the son of the Pro Football of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. From 1996 to 2008, the elder Harrison carved out a legendary career with the Indianapolis Colts, catching touchdowns from Peyton Manning.
Harrison Sr. and Manning currently hold the NFL record for passing touchdowns between a wide receiver-quarterback duo (114). The duo were nearly unstoppable during an eight-year span from 1999 to 2006. Harrison Sr. is the only wide receiver to have 82-plus receptions, 1,000-plus receiving yards, and 10-plus receiving touchdowns for eight consecutive seasons. He had at least
Harrison Sr. is widely considered to be one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. He set numerous records during his career. Four players have more career receptions than him Harrison (1,102), but he reached 1,100 receptions in fewer games (190) than any of them.
Marvin Harrison Jr. follows Marvin Harrison's NFL footsteps
For fans who are less familiar with legacy players, it may seem coincidental that the two Harrisons wield NFL talent and play the wide receiver position. But there's nothing coincidental about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s pathway to the NFL — he was destined for greatness with his namesake.
The elder Harrison has been a significant influence and inspiration to his son throughout his life and college career. Harrison has guided his son through the NFL Draft process and emphasized how he could best develop his talents. For the Harrisons, that meant Harrison Jr. would sit out combine and Pro Day testing and instead rest for impending offseason training.
"Just talking to my dad, we decided what's best for us: to prepare for the NFL season, not prepare for the combine or pro day or anything like that," Harrison Jr. said in a recent interview. "So, take our time to do our due diligence. Also resting after the season, getting your body right.”
Aside from inheriting twitchiness and athleticism, Harrison Jr. has also been coached up by his dad on the mental aspects of the game. Throughout the interview process, Harrison Sr. has told his son what NFL teams look for — he would know.
"He told me, 'Just be yourself,'" Harrison Jr. said. "When you meet a team, the coaches and GMs, just be yourself. They're trying to get a feel for who you are. So it's especially good for yourself and them."
Harrison Jr.'s father has provided him with an advantage over every other wide receiver prospect, and he enters his NFL career with the technique and polish of a seasoned veteran.