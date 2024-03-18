Is MLB going back to Seoul in 2025?
The MLB Tour is part of the MLB and MLBPA's most recent collective bargaining agreement to showcase the league worldwide. The tour has brought the sport to Europe, Japan, and Mexico. This season, the tour will come to a country with a rich baseball history.
Seoul, Korea, will host the MLB Tour's Seoul Series, with the intention of drawing more fans into its rich fandom. But, is Seoul set to be a regular spot on the MLB World Tour slate?
Will the MLB World Tour return to Seoul?
The Seoul Series will not have a return engagement in 2025.
The MLB World Tour takes a lot of planning. The league is showing off two of its premiere franchises, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Coupang Play will present MLB’s two-game series on Wednesday and Thursday at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul. The Padres bring two Korean-born players to Seoul: Ha-Seong Kim and Woo-Suk Go. The Dodgers bring international superstar Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year $700 million contract this offseason. The series will also see the debut of another global superstar, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year $325 million.
On April 27-28, the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play a two-game set in Mexico City. On June 8-9, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play their two-game set at London Stadium in England.
The MLB World Tour will return in 2025, with plans to play in Tokyo on Opening Day weekend. The league will also return to Mexico City in May and play in Paris. In September 2025, the tour will arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a festive event.
The World Baseball Classic will return during Spring Training of 2026. Other MLB Tour stops in 2026 will include a return to Mexico City in May, a return to London in June, and a return to San Juan in September.