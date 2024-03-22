Is New Mexico coach Richard Pitino related to Rick Pitino?
Legendary and infamous college basketball coach Rick Pitino, the current head coach of the St. John's Red Storm, isn't part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. His team was considered one of the biggest snubs from the 68-team field in March Madness and he voiced his displeasure. But we aren't without a Pitino in name in the tournament.
New Mexico Lobos head coach Richard Pitino led his team to the NCAA Tournament this season with a win in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Selection Committee indicated the Lobos were "bid thieves", meaning they wouldn't have been in the field of 68 without the automatic bid, though most people believe that to be a wrong assessment of New Mexico by the committee members.
Even still, New Mexico is in March Madness as an 11-seed. But as the Lobos open the tournament against Clemson, fans are wondering if head coach Richard Pitino is any relation to the great Rick Pitino.
Richard Pitino is the son of legendary coach Rick Pitino
Yes, Richard Pitino is related to Rick Pitino -- he's his son. Richard is actually named after his father too, as Rick Pitino's full name is also Richard Pitino. The two Pitinos actually worked together briefly when Rick was the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals. He hired his son first in 2007 after Richard had previously been an assistant with College of Charleston, Northeastern and Duquesne. Richard then left to be an assistant at Florida before the 2009-10 season but returned to join his dad at Louisville in 2011 for one season before he was hired by FIU to be their next head coach, Richard's first head coaching opportunity.
Richard Pitino coaching history: Record at New Mexico, career
Richard Pitino first became a head coach with FIU for the 2012-13 season, staying only one year before leaving to take over as the Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach, a position he held from 2013-21. That's when he ultimately took the New Mexico job after being fired by Minnesota. Here's a look at his coaching tenures and record by season.
Season
Team
Record
Postseason
2012-13
FIU
18-14
None
2013-14
Minnesota
25-13
NIT Champions
2014-15
Minnesota
18-15
None
2015-16
Minnesota
8-23
None
2016-17
Minnesota
24-10
NCAA Tournament (Eliminated First Round)
2017-18
Minnesota
15-17
None
2018-19
Minnesota
22-14
NCAA Tournament (Eliminated Second Round)
2019-20
Minnesota
15-16
None
2020-21
Minnesota
14-15
None
2021-22
New Mexico
13-19
None
2022-23
New Mexico
22-12
NIT (Eliminated First Round)
2023-24
New Mexico
26-9
NCAA Tournament (TBD)
Though it was an up-and-down tenure at Minnesota that led to Richard Pitino's dismissal, he has proven himself in three seasons at New Mexico, going from a losing record in his first season with the Lobos to back-to-back 20+ win seasons, including winning the MWC Tournament title and obviously making it into the field of 68 in the 2023-24 season.