Is RJ Barrett playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Bucks
Could RJ Barrett return to action tonight? Here's the latest on the Knicks guard who is working through a knee injury.
By Kdelaney
Fans will get their first glimpse of the new NBA In-Season tournament tonight when the host the New York Knicks. With the Bucks at 2-2 after their 111-130 loss to the Toronto Raptors, they look to avoid losing two consecutive games. While the Knicks, on the other hand, are 2-3, and may be without one of their top players tonight.
RJ Barrett is questionable for tonight's game against the Knicks
RJ Barrett is questionable for tonight's game against the Bucks due to soreness in his left knee, according to the latest injury report.
This injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Knicks. On top of it being the first night of group play for the In-Season tournament, Barrett was finally showing signs of becoming a highly effective 3-and-D player and there's nothing worse than seeing a player's rhythm interrupted.
On top of Barret's 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game this season, Barret is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3. With Barret out, the Knicks suffer shot-making-wise. For example, when Barret was unavailable in the second game against the Cavs, the Knicks shot 34.8 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. In contrast, the Knicks shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3 when Barrett was in the lineup.
With Barrett out, the Knicks will have to look elsewhere to fill the void. In the event that Barrett is unable to start at gametime, Josh Hart will take his place. All in all, after a promising start to the season, hopefully RJ Barrett can recover fully.