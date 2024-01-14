Is Sam LaPorta playing today? Latest Lions playoff injury update vs. Rams
Despite suffering a bone bruise and hyperextended knee in the Detroit Lions regular-season finale, Pro Bowl rookie tight end Sam LaPorta seems on track to play against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Wildcard Weekend.
By Lior Lampert
After suffering what looked like a gruesome knee injury in the regular season finale, Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is seemingly on track to play on NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage of Super Wild Card Weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.
LaPorta suffered a bone bruise hyperextended knee in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings but is pacing to play against the Rams. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, LaPorta “is trending in the right direction to play versus the Rams.”
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rapoport noted that although the rookie tight end looks like he will be suiting up for the Lions, he was “very limited” in practice and “will likely wear a brace.”
Sam LaPorta injury update: Lions get some good news
Despite not being 100 percent, LaPorta’s presence is a massive boost for the Lions offense. Since being selected with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, LaPorta has been an instant game-changer for the team. The young and talented tight end hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, earning both Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors.
LaPorta had arguably the greatest rookie season ever recorded by a tight end. His 86 receptions set a record for most catches made by a rookie tight end, while his yardage and touchdown totals rank fourth and second, per StatMuse.
After finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record and winning their division for the first time since 1993, LaPorta and the Lions are hosting their first playoff game in 30 years. Whether or not LaPorta can play his usual role for Detroit remains to be seen. But, “he intends to be out there with his team,” per Rapoport.
Either way, it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort as the Lions look to bring a home playoff win to the city of Detroit for the first time since 1992 when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys.