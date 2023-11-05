Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game in Germany?
Swifties are on the lookout for whether or not Taylor Swift jumped across the pond to Frankfurt, Germany for the Chiefs Week 9 game against the Dolphins.
By Josh Wilson
Taylor Swift has been one of the surprising main storylines of the NFL season (script writers really putting in work!), someway somehow. Her public situationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears to have developed into a legitimate relationship, and whether they like it or not, their connection is quite public.
Week in and week out, fans want to know: Is Taylor Swift in attendance for the Chiefs game?
She has been blasted across TV screens every week she's in attendance because of the public interest in her attendance. She's been seen sitting with Donna Kelce, Travis's mother, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
With the Chiefs jumping over to Europe for a game in Germany against the Miami Dolphins, did Swift make the trip?
Is Taylor Swift in Germany for the Chiefs matchup vs Dolphins?
It's hard to say for certain, but we're a bit into the game and there has been no indication that Taylor Swift made the European trip over to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Normally, when there, TV cameras are put on her frequently and early on.
Hopefully, there aren't many Swifties who made the lengthy trip over from America to Frankfurt, Germany just to get a chance at seeing her, because it sounds like she isn't there.
US Weekly also recently reported Swift planned to take some time off from Kelce's games to prevent from being a distraction. That said, given his performance in Swift-attended games, is he really that much of a distraction?
The only hope we're holding out is for an internet-breaking surprise halftime performance, but that feels unlikely.
With Swift staging a global leg of her tour to end 2023 and start 2024, she deserves a break from the travel. Swift will play seven shows in Germany across three cities in July, 2024.