Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game vs. Packers in Week 13?
Green Bay is preparing for a Taylor Swift sighting.
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to face an NFC North team, Taylor Swift didn't show up to U.S. Bank Stadium to watch Travis Kelce take on the Vikings. But signs point to the international superstar taking in the Week 13 game between the Chiefs and Packers at Lambeau Field.
The police department in Green Bay is "preparing for Taylor Swift to be here," according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.
The Chiefs and Packers will play on Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. Swift watch during the game may be on.
Taylor Swift is expected at Lambeau Field for Chiefs vs. Packers
Swift's presence in Green Bay could be great news for the Chiefs. Kansas City is 4-0 in games attended by the Grammy Award winnner.
Since publicly entering into a relationship with Kelce, Swift has gone to games against the Bears, Jets, Broncos and Chargers. However, she hasn't attended a game since October 22 against Los Angeles at Arrowhead Stadium. She's been busy finishing out the 2023 dates of The Eras Tour in South America. The Chiefs are 2-2 since then without her in the building.
Kansas City is coming off a victory over the Raiders on the road. They're hoping to build off of that win and put themselves back up in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Meanwhile, the Packers are still flying high on their impressive Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions. Jordan Love and company have won three of their last four games. They're hoping to make it three in a row on 10 days rest.
The Swift as a lucky charm theory should be tested on Sunday night unless the snow in Green Bay gets in the way.