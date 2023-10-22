Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today against the Chargers?
Taylor Swift has made it to three of the last four Chiefs game since being romantically linked to tight end Travis Kelce. Will she be at Arrowhead again this week?
Taylor Swift has been the surprise story of the 2023 NFL season. Seriously, in a year that saw Aaron Rodgers join the Jets and then get injured on the first drive of the campaign, the Grammy Award-winner has stolen all the biggest headlines because of her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Swift has turned up to watch three different Chiefs games since being linked to Kelce. She watched Kansas City beat the Bears and Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium and even dropped in for the game at MetLife Stadium agaisnt the Jets. The only game she missed since the relationship apparently started was the Week 5 matchup in Minnesota.
So inquiring minds want to know...will she be back at Arrowhead to watch the Chiefs take on the Chargers in Week 7?
Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today against the Chargers?
Update: At the start of the CBS broadcast, the broadcast crew noted that Taylor Swift was at the Chiefs game today at Arrowhead Stadium.
Original Post: As of Saturday, Oct. 21, there was no indication that Swift would be in attendance for Sunday's game. That's not to say she couldn't make an appearance. Her plans just haven't been revealed.
CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson hoped to see Swift at Arrowhead. If Swift doesn't show, conspiracy theories about a vendetta against CBS may gain steam.
That game against the Vikings that Swift didn't attend was on CBS. Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers is also on CBS.
By the way, the Chiefs are 3-0 in games attended by Swift. Of course, they're 5-1 in games full stop, so it's more likely KC is just really good as opposed to Swift being a good luck charm. But what's the more fun narrative?
For now, it looks like the Kelce-Swift relationship is here to stay, which means more coverage and attention on when the singer is and isn't at games. TMZ reported that Kelce just bought a new home in Kansas City this week, allegedly one with more privacy to keep out the paparazzi.