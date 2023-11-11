Is Tee Higgins playing this week? Latest Bengals Week 10 injury report
Joe Burrow is just now finding his groove but he'll have to find a way to keep the Bengals going with top targets like Tee Higgins dealing with injuries.
By Jack Posey
In Week 10, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to extend their winning streak to five against the Houston Texans. However, the Texans have different plans as they try to cool down the fiery Joe Burrow on the back of a red-hot CJ Stroud. The Bengals will try to prove why they have been to the AFC Championship each of the last two seasons. But will Joe Burrow be at a disadvantage this week?
After the Bengals' Week 9 win against the Buffalo Bills, it was revealed star receiver Ja’Marr Chase suffered a hamstring injury. He has missed a few practices dealing with the injury this week. It is still unclear whether he will suit up on Sunday or not. He is officially listed as questionable.
Burrow is going to be without another target as well with Tee Higgins picking up an injury.
Bengals injury update: Tee Higgins ruled out for Week 10
The Bengals receiver is set to miss Sunday, after being absent from practice on Thursday due to the injury he suffered in practice the previous day.
Injury Timeline: The injury for Tee Higgins came out of the blue Wednesday when he suffered a hamstring injury. Initially, it seemed to be a usual mid-week injury that players often deal with prior to the coming game, Higgins then missed practice Thursday. The Bengals now say he will be evaluated week-to-week.
Expected return: It is uncertain when Tee Higgins will return. The team has only said he will be evaluated week-to-week. So, he could return next week, in two weeks, or so on.
Potential replacements: To replace Tee Higgins is no easy task. It will likely be by committee, then, featuring a combination of Tyler Boyd, Irv Smith, Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas, and Drew Sample. Ja'Marr Chase can be added to that group, too, if he ends up playing.
Coach's statement: Zac Taylor didn't have much to say on Friday about Tee Higgins, ruling him and Sam Hubbard out. He said, "We'll see," talking about the status of Ja'Marr Chase while adding that he looked good.
Defensive end Sam Hubbard will also miss Sunday’s action, with fellow lineman Josh Tupou and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither being limited participants in practice Thursday.
At this time the Bengals will march into Sunday as 6.5-point favorites. Although, with the news of Tee Higgins’ absence and the possible absence of Ja’Marr Chase it would not be surprising if the line shifted more in favor of the Texans.