Is Tee Higgins playing this week? Latest Bengals injury report vs Seahawks
Tee Higgins is working to return from a broken rib and has been able to be on the field for practice. Will he be able to play Sunday against the Seahawks?
By Ian Levy
The Cincinnati Bengals entered this season with championship aspirations but have gotten off a rough start, battling through injuries. A 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week brought their record to 2-3 but they're heading into an extremely difficult stretch over the next three weeks with games against the Seahawks, 49ers and Bills coming up.
Health is going to be extremely important over the next few weeks and getting Tee Higgins back in the lineup would be huge. Half of perhaps the most talented receiver duo in the league, Higgins had 12 receptions for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns before missing Week 5 with a broken rib.
Will he be healthy enough to against the Seahawks in Week 6?
Bengals injury update: Tee Higgins is expected to play in Week 6
Injury timeline: Higgins suffered his broken rib in the Bengals' Week 4 loss to the Titans. He did not play last week against the Cardinals but has participated in practice all this week leading up to the game against Seattle. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, Higgins is listed as questionable but is expected to play in Week 6 against the Seahawks.
Expected return: Per reports, Higgins is expected to return in Week 6. If something unforeseen happens and he does not, it still bodes well for his status in Week 7.
Potential replacements: If Higgins is unable to play against the Seahawks, or is on the field for a limited number of snaps, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon will likely be the primary targets for Joe Burrow. Chase and Boyd have been incredibly productive so far this season, combining for 67 catches, 632 yards and three touchdowns.
Coach's quote: On Monday, Bengals' coach Zac Taylor updated Higgins' status, saying they would, "continue to see how the week goes. He was able to do some stuff as the weekend got closer. I didn't feel comfortable with how he was gonna feel during the game. It wasn't right to put him in that spot."