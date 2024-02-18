Is the Daytona 500 cancelled today? Weather updates, start time and more
The 2024 Daytona 500 has been postponed due to rain, with Joey Logano in the pole position.
By Mark Powell
Well, that didn't take long. Thanks to a shoddy forecast in the Daytona Beach area, NASCAR has opted to postpone its signature event from Sunday afternoon to Monday.
Rain is expected to fall in Daytona all day long on Sunday, while the forecast calls for clear skies on Monday. Joey Logano won the right for pole position at the start of the race. Logano credited his team for the adjustments they've made all season long.
“This is all about the team,” Logano said. “Honestly I’d like to take credit, but I can’t today.”
Is the Daytona 500 cancelled today?
The Daytona 500 has been postponed from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon due to rain. While any race getting bumped due to weather is a bit of a buzzkill, it's not all bad news. NASCAR announced on Saturday that the XFinity Series race would be moved to Monday at 11 a.m., thus setting up a race day doubleheader of sorts.
Latest weather updates from the Daytona 500
The latest weather updates from the Daytona 500 prove NASCAR made the right call in postponing the race altogether. The forecast calls for widespread showers all day long and 1.5-2.5 inches of rain. The wind would have also been a factor, as 25 MPH or 35 MPH gusts are expected depending on the time of day.
There remains a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday, but the outlook is far better for the afternoon. Most of the rain should be done prior to 8 a.m., and NASCAR officials can clear the track prior to the XFinity Series race at 11 a.m.
How to watch the Daytona 500 on Monday?
The Daytona 500 should still be available on local cable Monday. FOX was scheduled to broadcast the event and will do so on Monday as well over other programming. If you don't have cable, the race should be available via Fubo and other streaming services.