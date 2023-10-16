Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week? Latest Jaguars injury update vs. Saints
Will the Jacksonville Jaguars have to overcome the New Orleans Saints without Trevor Lawrence?
Once again, Trevor Lawrence has the Jacksonville Jaguars in playoff contention, elevating his team with quality quarterbacking and the kind of leadership that inspires an entire franchise. Watching Lawrence command the Jaguars is one of the brightest aspects of the NFL right now, especially because it helps reveal the staggering incompetence of Urban Meyer during his doomed spell as the head man in Jacksonville.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, their ace quarterback may not be able to play in Week 7. The Clemson icon suffered an injury late in last week's big win over AFC South rivals Indianapolis, immediately putting his status for the Thursday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints up in the air.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a league source described Lawrence's injury as a knee sprain that "is not a significant thing," but overall his prognosis for Thursday Night Football remains unclear. Lawrence is still day-to-day with the short turnaround ahead, as he's only had a few days to be evaluated and recover from this knee injury.
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB day-to-day
Undoubtedly, Lawrence is vital to Jacksonville's success. They may not be able to get a win against New Orleans without him. However, if Lawrence were to aggravate this injury or make the situation worse by being pushed to the field too quickly, a longer absence could damage the Jags' ability to compete for a postseason spot.
C.J. Beathard entered the game for Lawrence against the Colts last weekend, and he would be the man to take up the mantle in Week 7 if the star quarterback is a no-go. While the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller is certainly no Trevor Lawrence, Beathard is far from the worst backup in the league. He won't inspire confidence in Jaguars fans if he starts, but at least he posted a QB Rating above 80 in San Francisco. If the defense plays well enough, Jacksonville could win.
Of course, Lawrence has not been ruled out yet, and since a day-to-day knee sprain isn't a deal-breaker, fans can stay tuned closely. It's harder to make a quarterback a game-time decision than, say, a wide receiver, but if there's a chance Lawrence can play with minimal risk of aggravation, then it's hard to see the team's leader on the sidelines.
Other injuries for Jaguars fans to watch before this matchup with the Saints include guard Brandon Scherff, who is day-to-day with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Zay Jones. The wideout is set to miss the game with a knee injury.