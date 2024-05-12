Is Tyrese Haliburton playing today? Latest injury update for Knicks-Pacers Game 4
The Indiana Pacers are fighting to hold serve at home in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks and avoid a 3-1 series deficit while heading back to New York for Game 5. However, whether or not star guard Tyrese Haliburton will be available or fully able to play is up in the air for that crucial Pacers-Knicks Game 4.
Anyone who's watched Haliburton move recently in this series can tell that some type of injury is keeping Indiana's star at less than 100% as he's looked limited in some regards. In the postseason, he's averaging 19.0 points, 8.9 assist and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the floor. Those numbers are good, but also far below his regular season averages.
Now, heading into Game 4, there is some question about Haliburton's availability for the Pacers as they take on the Knicks in Indianapolis again. And that has fans asking and wondering if Haliburton will play in a crucial game that could either even up the series or dig the hole deeper for Indiana.
Is Tyrese Haliburton playing today? Pacers injury update for Game 4
Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable and a game-time decision for the Pacers in Game 4, as reported by Fred Katz of The Athletic, as the guard deals with back spasms, a Sacral contusion and a sprained right ankle.
Haliburton's health has been in question quite a bit down the home stretch as he hasn't looked up to his All-NBA form, particularly on the offensive end, since returning early from a hamstring strain. As noted by Evan Sidery of Minute Media, Forbes and Sporting News, he's averaging just 16.5 points and 9.4 assists on 56.8% true shooting and only 32% shooting from 3-point range since the injury.
Prior to the injury, Haliburton averaged 23.6 points and 12.5 assists while shooting 40.3% from 3-point land and with a 63.3 true shooting percentage.
Yes at this point of the season, every veteran is facing some kind of aliment but Haliburton's previous injury seems to be affecting his play more than a regular soreness should. They need him at full force to have a chance against the Knicks, and it seems like he'll be limited at best with the number of injuries plaguing him currently if he plays in Game 4.
We will keep you updated with any information about Haliburton's availability and status for Game 4.