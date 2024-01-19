Is Tyrese Haliburton playing today? Latest injury update for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers
Pascal Siakam is set to debut for the Indiana Pacers tonight, but he may not be the only All-Star ready to take the floor. Will point guard Tyrese Haliburton be out there with him?
By Lior Lampert
The Indiana Pacers have made headlines recently for making a blockbuster trade that netted them two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. It has been reported that Siakam is expected to make his Pacers debut Friday night when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.
However, Siakam won't be the only All-Star taking the floor for Indy tonight.
Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Pacers PG active tonight vs. Trail Blazers
Per ESPN's Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Tyrese Haliburton has been activated ahead of tonight’s game against the Blazers. The dynamic floor general has been nursing a hamstring strain he suffered on Jan. 8 after slipping on the court while trying to attack the paint against the Boston Celtics.
Initially expected to be re-evaluated in “approximately” two weeks according to Wojnarowski, Haliburton himself said that he was ahead of schedule on his road to recovery to the point where he and the medical staff remained hopeful that he would be able to rejoin the team during the back end of their current road trip. Lo and behold, Haliburton will suit up tonight against the Trail Blazers.
Sitting at 24-17 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Pacers have been able to keep the ship afloat sans their elite point guard, going 3-2 over the last five games Haliburton has missed. Overall, the Pacers are 4-4 in the eight contests he has had to sit this season.
Haliburton has been in the midst of a breakout campaign this season. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and posting a 40.3 percent clip from beyond the arc. Moreover, he currently leads the NBA in assists per game (12.5).
With the All-Star point guard officially set to take the court versus the Trail Blazers, tonight will officially mark the beginning of the Haliburton-Siakam era in Indiana.