Is Victor Wembanyama playing today? Latest injury update for Spurs vs. Hornets
Since rolling his ankle in pregame warmups late last month, the San Antonio Spurs have been cautious with rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama. With that in mind, will he be available tonight when the Spurs face the Charlotte Hornets?
By Lior Lampert
Rolling his ankle in pregame warmups and being put on a minutes restriction since late last month hasn’t stopped rookie phenomenon Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs from filling up the box score. However, it may prevent him from playing the first half of a back-to-back set for the Spurs when they travel to the Spectrum Center to face the Charlotte Hornets.
Wembanyama’s per-36 production has been otherworldly since San Antonio has elected to err on the side of caution with their No. 1 overall draft pick. He is putting up video game numbers as a rookie — it is frightening to think that Wemby is just scratching the surface of his capabilities.
The only way opposing teams have been able to stop Wembanyama is when he is sitting on the bench. With that in mind, Wemby is listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Charlotte. Will the Hornets have the benefit of not going up against the 7-foot-4 sensation tonight?
Is Victor Wembanyama playing today, Friday Jan. 19?
Per Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Wembanyama will not be suiting up for the Spurs in their game against the Hornets. Lopez added that despite being unavailable for tonight’s contest, Wembanyama intends to suit up on Saturday when the Spurs face the Washington Wizards.
Sitting at 7-33 and in last place in the Western Conference standings, the Spurs are going nowhere fast, meaning they have no reason to rush their prized franchise cornerstone onto the court for a set of back-to-back games.
In 35 games played this season, Wembanyama has averaged 19.8 points on 46.3 percent from the field, adding 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game.