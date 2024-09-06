Isaiah Likely sends message to Chiefs that surely won’t age poorly
One can only hope that the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will square off for a second time in 2024. Then again, if you are John Harbaugh, you must be tired of coming up short against the Andy Reid version of this team.
The Ravens’ 2024 campaign began the same way the 2023 season ended, and that’s with a seven-point loss to the Chiefs. Thursday night’s 27-20 setback came down to the final play of the game, and coming down is the key phrase. Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely appeared to have caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson as time expired in regulation. A closer look shows that a bit of Likely’s right toe was on the line, negating the score.
Jackson was actually in a bit of denial following the loss. “I thought it was a touchdown. I thought it was a touchdown. I still think it’s a touchdown.” On the other hand, Likely was hardly humbled by the team’s latest loss to the Chiefs.
Isaiah Likely had plenty to say postgame
WOW. Likely did lead all players in the game with nine receptions for 111 yards. He also scored on a 49-yard pass from Jackson early in the fourth quarter to help narrow a 10-point deficit to three points. Baltimore did outgain the defending champions by nearly 100 yards (452-353) and ran for 185 yards on Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
But the facts are the facts. Including their 17-10 loss at home in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, Jackson and Harbaugh are now 1-5 vs. Patrick Mahomes and Reid dating back to 2018.
There is obviously still plenty of football left in 2024. However, will these words from the talented tight end come back to haunt him and perhaps his team in the postseason should these clubs clash again? Given the history of this one-sided series … it’s highly likely.