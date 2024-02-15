Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Drew Eubanks before Suns win over Pistons
A fight broke out between Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart and Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks before last night's game.
By Kyle Delaney
The Detroit Pistons started their West Coast road trip on the right foot, beating both the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. Unfortunately, the Pistons' woes only seem to worsen as they go down the coast.
Last night, the Detroit Pistons were scheduled to take on the Phoenix Suns. After a two-game skid in Los Angeles, the Detroit Pistons hoped to get back on track. However, it appears the team ran out of luck in Sacramento. Not only did the Pistons lose to Phoenix, but in a surprising turn of events, Isaiah Stewart was also arrested.
Isaiah Stewart arrested before Suns-Pistons game
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks were chest-to-chest in the back tunnel before the game when Stewart's swing connected with Eubanks' face. It's unclear what sparked the altercation.
Before the tip-off, Eubanks told Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports, "Words were said, I got sucker punched, and security intervened." Eubanks finished the game with eight points, two rebounds, and one assist.
Pre-game altercations aside, Stewart wasn't going to play Wednesday anyway. An ankle injury has kept him away from action since Jan. 28, 2024. However, given recent events, Stewart may not suit up for the Pistons for quite some time. Per Mark McClune, Phoenix Police arrested Isaiah Stewart for assaulting Drew Eubanks before the game.
After the game, Kevin Durant told reporters, "It's unfortunate what happened before the game, it's supposed to be a brotherhood. But I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can move on from it. We all support Drew."
The Suns subsequently released a statement via The Athletic in support of Eubanks. It states, "The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA."
The Pistons also released a statement that reads, "We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,"
Per Shams, the NBA is expected to receive footage to review. It remains to be seen what's to come for Isaiah Stewart as the investiagtion is still active.