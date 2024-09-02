It got worse: Billy Napier goes viral for all-time comedic moment after loss to Miami
After losing in blowout fashion to an above-average Miami program, Florida's head coach Billy Napier is getting destroyed by college football Twitter for not being able to open his postgame drink.
Billy Napier couldn't even open his Aquafina water bottle while answering a question regarding the program's performance. The moment went viral on Twitter.
Water bottle: 1... Billy Napier: 0 ...
To be quite honest, it's hard not to pile onto Napier but it's so easy to compare the head coach to Patrick Star struggling to open a jar in SpongeBob SquarePants.
Still, it should be noted that everyone makes these kinds of mistakes in life and the coach shouldn't be mocked endlessly this gaff....
The Gators' head coach will probably just be mocked all season for this and other acts as Florida is set for a long season.
Billy Napier will have bigger issues than that water bottle this season
Napier will need to pull off multiple upsets against top-ranked programs if the coach wants to avoid a seat that will probably be extremely hot all year long.
Although the program will likely rebound against Samford next week, Florida's remaining schedule would be tough for anybody. Bowl eligibility is going to be an uphill battle.
Considering the talent difference, the Gators are extremely likely to lose to Georgia Texas, and Ole Miss in their respective matchups. Additionally, the squad isn't likely to be favored against Tennessee, LSU, and Texas A&M.
While Florida does have a good chance to beat Mississippi State, Kentucky, and UCF to varying degrees, the program will be in danger of losing to these squads as well if they play like they did against Miami.
With a possible four or five-win season on the horizon, failing to open a water bottle in public might not be the most embarrassing thing that happens to Napier this season.