It sure sounds like Luisangel Acuña could be in the majors sooner rather than later
Against all odds, the New York Mets find themselves fighting for the third Wild Card spot in the NL. They enter Wednesday's action 3.0 games back of the third spot, making it a tricky, but possible road ahead.
The Mets (and every other team) will get a boost when September rolls around, as active rosters increase from 26 players to 28. Each team gets to add one more position player and pitcher. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave some insight as to what the Mets will be looking for position player-wise.
Mendoza highlights the need for speed and versatility with their extra addition. As Tim Britton of The Athletic notes, that description sure fits Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña. That quote makes it seem as if Acuña will be with the team come September 1.
It sure sounds like the Mets will promote Luisangel Acuña very soon
If the Mets are looking for speed, Acuña, like his brother, Ronald, has tons of it. He has stolen 34 bases in the minors this season at Triple-A Syracuse, and swiped 57 bags in 2023. If they're looking for versatility, Acuña has that too, with the ability to not only play both middle infield positions, but center field as well.
While Acuña does fit the description of what the Mets are looking for, it's hard to justify promoting him as their September position player call-up.
When the Mets acquired him at last year's trade deadline, he had the top prospect label attached to him. That, combined with the fact that he's Ronald's brother got Mets fans understandably excited. Unfortunately, his stock has fallen drastically this season, as he has slashed .263/.307/.367 with seven home runs in 116 games at the Triple-A level. A .673 OPS is not what the Mets were looking for from the 22-year-old.
If the Mets do choose to promote Acuña, it'd be unreasonable to expect him to see the field much outside of occasional pinch-running opportunities, which isn't ideal when he could be focused on developing in Triple-A. Not only is he having a very subpar year offensively in the minors, but they're set at all of the positions he plays.
Francisco Lindor plays every single day at shortstop, and is an NL MVP candidate. Jeff McNeil and Jose Iglesias have teamed up to be an incredible platoon at second base, particularly in the second half. Harrison Bader, Tyrone Taylor, and even Brandon Nimmo have played center field this season and are all better options than Acuña. Their outfield depth as a whole is quite good.
If Acuña is promoted, he'd be a designated runner. His bat isn't good enough to play anywhere, and the Mets have talent at the positions he plays. That isn't exactly the best way to use a former top prospect, but the Mets are likely considering him because they lack organizational speed. His promotion would be exciting, but it's hard to expect much from Acuña at the MLB level, at least this season.