It turns out Sean Payton was right about former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett
In the offseason, new Broncos' coach Sean Paton took jabs at Nathaniel Hackett. Now he's been backing it up on the field.
By Jack Posey
In 2022, the Denver Broncos became one of the most hyped-up teams, perhaps in NFL history. Adding Russell Wilson in a monumental trade, and signing head coach Nathaniel Hackett from the Green Bay Packers, the future looked the brightest it had been in a while for the Broncos. Then everything would go wrong for the Broncos. Russ posted his worst season performance as a pro and Hackett’s team only recorded four wins. That’s all management had to see from Hackett to part ways with him in the offseason. However, Russ would stick around in Denver.
Hackett would find a home with the New York Jets as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, with Aaron Rodgers sidelined, his offense hasn’t been so successful this year.
After just one season calling games for Fox, Sean Payton would un-retire with interest in filling the Broncos head coach vacancy. Because he was still under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a future second-round pick and a first-round pick to bring Payton to Denver. One of his first statements with the team was calling Hackett’s 2022 season, “one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history.” He would also say one major downfall of the Broncos was that they spent so much time trying to win in the offseason.
Payton took another jab at Hackett, this time at his new team the New York Jets. He was talking about how the Jets were absorbed with their offseason moves. Payton would say “So listen… just put in the work.” Payton later said that he would apologize to Hackett for his comments.
Despite some rude comments, Payton has been proven right. Russe;l Wilson is arguably back to his old self with 2,065 yards and 19 touchdowns. Through 11 weeks, Sean Payton already has more wins with the Broncos than Nathaniel Hackett did. Now, on a four-game win streak and in second in the AFC West, the Broncos look the best they have in a while. Does Sean Payton deserve more attention for what he has done with the Broncos?
The Denver Broncos are almost in prime position to secure a wildcard playoff birth. They look to keep this hot streak alive and make the postseason for the first time since 2015.