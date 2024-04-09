Latest J.D. Martinez update shows why teams were reluctant to sign him
J.D. Martinez was available for all 30 teams to sign into late March. This latest update might explain why.
For reasons unknown, J.D. Martinez, one of the best designated hitters in the league over the last half-decade, was languishing in free agency. He had an outstanding season in 2023 for the Dodgers, hitting 33 home runs with 103 RBI in just 113 games played, yet was a free agent into late March.
The New York Mets were the team to finally get Martinez to sign the dotted line, giving them the middle-of-the-order bat to hit behind Pete Alonso that they've needed for years, but the question of what took so long was one worth asking.
Martinez being just a DH at age 36 means he had to know his value was pretty established, yet he saw very little public interest all winter long. Just strange.
More back woes for J.D. Martinez could be why teams were reluctant to sign him
Since he signed so late, Martinez began this season ramping up in the minors. He had to be down for at least ten days, but was eligible to make his Mets debut on Sunday's game when they were in Cincinnati. It was reported before Sunday's game that not only would Martinez not be ready to play in that game, but he'd miss the following four-game series in Atlanta as well.
That update wasn't super promising, but all signs pointed to him potentially making his Mets debut sometime this weekend in New York when they host the Royals. Turns out, there's a reason why his Mets debut is being delayed.
Martinez is dealing with lower back tightness which will sideline him for 3-5 days. Once that starts to feel better, he'll have to ramp back up again. It feels safe to assume he won't make his Mets debut within the next ten days at this point, which is not only frustrating for the Mets, but could explain why teams were so reluctant to sign him.
A minor back injury isn't a big deal, but this isn't a new issue for Martinez. Back issues were why the Mets didn't trade for Martinez in 2022 when they had a clear need at DH. He missed time with lower back tightness last season as well. Now, another back issue has arisen.
When on the field, Martinez is extremely productive. There's no denying that. However, there's reason to believe he can't be on the field consistently. That's a problem. The back combined with his inability to play the field and his age makes him less attractive.
It's still a worthwhile signing for the Mets to have made, especially considering the contract they got him on, but another back injury makes it obvious why he was available to begin with.