J.D. Martinez saves the Mets from a season of Mark Vientos at DH
The Mets finally made a big free agent signing, picking up J.D. Martinez to give their DH spot some punch they certainly weren't expecting from Mark Vientos.
The New York Mets have a new designated hitter.
On Thursday night, former Dodgers and Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez agreed to a one-year deal with the Mets worth $12 million, according to Jon Heyman.
And they did it on their terms, according to Michael Marino. He reported that Martinez wanted a two-year deal, but he settled for a one-year deal at the Met's desired price.
Moreover, Martino reported that the deal will cost just $4.5 million this year with the rest deferred at $1.5 million per year from 2034-38.
That's a great deal for a team that was on the verge of starting the 2024 season with very few good options at DH.
J.D. Martinez is the DH upgrade the Mets desperately needed
As it stood, the Mets were likely to lean on 24-year-old Mark Vientos, who slashed .211/.253/.367 last season with nine home runs. While Vientos could still develop into a viable DH, it looked likely that for 2024 at least, that spot in the lineup would be a relatively weak link once again. Last year, New York had Daniel Vogelbach filling in with just 13 home runs. In 2022, the first year of the NL DH, Vogelbach and J.D. Davis combined for 10 home runs.
Meanwhile, Martinez contributed 33 home runs to the Dodgers in 2023. Is it any wonder Mets fans were pretty hyped?
Martinez was an All-Star for the sixth time in his career in 2023. Before joining the Dodgers, he had four All-Star nods with the Boston Red Sox.
He is getting up there in age at 35 years old, but at that price and given his productivity last season, it seems like a safe bet for the Mets. Practically anything he does will be an upgrade on what NY has been able to rely on from the DH in previous seasons.
Mets fans had to wait, but they got a signing to get excited about.