J.J. McCarthy declares for NFL Draft: What is Michigan's succession plan at QB?
J.J. McCarthy has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but where does that leave Michigan football?
By John Buhler
As expected, Michigan Wolverines star quarterback J.J. McCarthy is turning pro and has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He has two year's worth of starts, plenty on the biggest of stages. McCarthy helped quarterback Michigan to three straight College Football Playoffs, helping the Wolverines win their first national title since 1997. Given that he has a first-round grade, he had to turn pro this year.
But as for what comes next for Michigan, the Wolverines need to act fast because what they have coming back in the quarterback room just isn't good enough. There are a few names that make a ton of sense. At the top of the list, I would go after former Mississippi State quarterback and recent Washington transfer Will Rogers. He just re-entered the portal after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama.
If it is not too late, I would do everything in my power to see if I can rip Michigan native Dante Moore away from Dan Lanning's clutches at Oregon. The expectation is the former UCLA Bruin will be backing up Dillon Gabriel next season. Heck, if you really want to spin college football on its head, how about seeing if Gabriel will flip one more time? Michigan has options, but all are in the portal.
Here is McCarthy declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft on Sunday afternoon, a day before the deadline.
Other portal options are Kaidon Salter (Liberty), Jordan McCloud (James Madison), Diego Pavia (New Mexico State), Jayden de Laura (Arizona) and Drew Pyne (Arizona State). What to do, what to do???
J.J. McCarthy declares for 2024 NFL Draft: What will Michigan do at QB?
First off, it all really depends on what head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to do going forward. He is going to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers and may interview for other NFL jobs like the one with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has plenty of connections across the league, and now would be an exceptional time to finish the second Michigan chapter of his career for one last stab at the NFL.
If Harbaugh were to leave for the NFL as well, I would venture to guess that one of his two coordinators in either Sherrone Moore or Jesse Minter would be promoted from with. I would also guess that if they went with an outside hire, the Wolverines would target similar head-coaching candidates like Washington is with Matt Campbell, Jedd Fisch or Lance Leipold. They could work.
Heck, if any of those three head coaches leave for other jobs, possibly even Michigan, other quarterbacks associated with those schools beside De Laura could be in play as well. Rocco Becht could follow Campbell. Noah Fifita could follow Fisch like De Laura could. Would it shock you if either Jason Bean or Jalon Daniels follows Leipold out of Kansas to either blue-blood destination program?
At this point, I don't care what Michigan has returning at quarterback, replace McCarthy in the portal.