Rival scout's high J.J. McCarthy expectations may be bad news for this year's Vikings
By John Buhler
It is really a mixed bag how I feel about the Minnesota Vikings. For as much as I love Justin Jefferson as their No. 1 wide receiver, can't say I feel the same about their No. 2 option in Jordan Addison, who might be in a mess of a legal situation. And as I may like head coach Kevin O'Connell, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has yet to earn my trust. But of course, it is all about the quarterbacks.
While I do think first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will be set up for long-term success in Minnesota, I don't trust Sam Darnold as far as he throw a football across his body. Therefore, I am not overly bullish on the Vikings for this season. I don't think they will be terrible, but they feel like the least likely team in the deep NFC North to make the playoffs this year. I could be wrong, but I am shrouded in confusion.
To further prove my point, an anonymous rival scout had this to say about McCarthy to Athlon Sports.
“Maneuvering for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy gives the Vikings their quarterback of the future after Kirk Cousins left in free agency to join the Falcons. McCarthy is a true winner with a live arm and plus mobility."
While I agree with everything from above, I am skeptical of McCarthy is starting games in September.
"Whether he’s ready to start the opener is up in the air, but Sam Darnold can hold down the fort until McCarthy is ready. From the impression he’s made at every stage of the draft process, I think McCarthy will be starting by September."
Although it could indicate that McCarthy is way ahead of the curve in terms of going from a project quarterback to a franchise quarterback, I tend to interpret the notion of him starting in September as Darnold being largely terrible. It would not shock me, honestly. What I keep going back to is Adofo-Mensah really let Kirk Cousins walk to sign Darnold, who hasn't been good since that one Rose Bowl.
Of all the first-round quarterbacks taken inside the top 12 last spring, McCarthy is the one I am the most worried about getting early starting time. He may have been a national champion at Michigan, but he did not throw very much in a run-first offense, and is by far and away the most unpolished passer entering the league of the half-dozen. He can spin it, but can he throw with any sort of touch?
I would honestly be more comfortable in trotting Nick Mullens out there over Darnold in Week 1.
Let's discuss why starting McCarthy early might be great for the Vikings long-term, but bad initially.
Great J.J. McCarthy expectations may lead to great disappointment later
If the Vikings go to McCarthy early, it means that they misevaluated Darnold in his free agency after backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco for a year. Do I think that O'Connell will put McCarthy into advantageous positions to succeed early and often running this offense? Oh, absolutely! The only issue with forcing him into action prematurely is it may stunt his growth and shatter his confidence.
If it is early enough in the season, the Vikings will still try to do what every team tries to do early in the season, which is to win games. Players and coaches don't tank; organizations do. So with that in mind, O'Connell will definitely try to microwave McCarthy's progress, as opposed to allowing the necessary time for him to grow, develop and mature as a passer at a steady, but healthy pace. Do not rush this...
Unfortunately, the Vikings' outside shot of going something like 10-7 after Darnold goes 1-2 as a starter and plays terribly in defeat could prevent McCarthy being all he can be in a Vikings uniform. I said all offseason long that the Vikings were the best landing spot for any first-round quarterback. Right this instant, I am not so sure of it. I tend to still lean that way, but I have a lot of questions, man.
What I would do is start Darnold until the season has been decided before giving McCarthy the reins.