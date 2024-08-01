J.J. McCarthy is in no huge hurry to start over Sam Darnold at Vikings camp
By John Buhler
Fact: The Minnesota Vikings have a plan in place at quarterback. It will be Sam Darnold under center this year, and then probably first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy beginning next season. Admittedly, McCarthy is the least pro-ready of any of the first-round quarterbacks taken last spring, but I would be lying to you if I didn't wish he would show a little more fire about overtaking Darnold as the starter.
ESPN's Kevin Seifert spent some time with the Vikings' rookie quarterback during training camp late last week. He got some pretty good insight into where the former Michigan star's head is at. Again, McCarthy is doing exactly what the Vikings are telling him, but the NFL has never been about getting comfortable in a risk-free environment. It is all about the competition and the next man up mentality.
McCarthy seems to subscribe to the one-percent better mantra rather than just diving into the pool.
"I feel like I'm not focused on the outcomes of each day. I'm just focused on learning to get better, and improve the weakness that I have with my game and learn my teammates' strengths and try to amplify them every chance I get. We're off to a great start so far."
I appreciate his team-first attitude here, but that big day will be coming sooner rather than later.
"My ultimate goal is to get the most out of every single day. When the time comes [to start], it comes. I'm just training every single day so that when that time does come, I'm going to be ready."
Here is an example of how steep the learning curve really was for him after coming out of Michigan.
"In OTAs, it was very hard for me to get out a playcall. Everyone thinks they can play quarterback, but try getting out of the huddle. That was my biggest goal going into this training camp, being able to hear it one time and execute it and regurgitate it to the guys with confidence, and I've been doing that so far. We'll see when we get down to third down and red zone, when they get really long, but they're going pretty well so far."
Right here you can see a little bit of that fire burning inside him, one that the Vikings want to subdue.
"Whether it's going against the ones and giving them all I got, and hitting some deep balls down the field on them to piss them off a little bit, and get that urgency up for the rest of practice. But at the end of the day, it's all about the team. Making the team better, making them the most prepared they are until they get into September."
Truth be told, I want the Vikings' quarterback succession plan to work out. Darnold seems like a great guy, one who has grown up a lot since dinner. He did not have a fair shake initially playing for New York and Carolina, but at the end of the day, you are what your record says you are. Darnold's reckless abandon nature may have worked in the Pac-12, but it will get you out of the league fast in the NFL.
All I am asking for is for McCarthy to put the pedal to the metal and really try to beat Darnold out.
Truth be told, I can envision a scenario in which all six first-round quarterbacks start games for their respective teams this year. I fully anticipate for Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix to be Week 1 starters for their respective teams. I also expect that Drake Maye will be starting games in the second half of the year for New England. That brings us to McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta.
Penix is probably not beating out Kirk Cousins this year and next, but keep in mind that Cousins is coming off the first major injury of his career. He could be thrust out there for a few weeks if Cousins were to miss time. There is also a chance Atlanta may have playoff positioning all locked up in Week 18, allowing Penix to have his first real opportunity to start, much like Patrick Mahomes did in 2017.
As for McCarthy, I believe his time to start games will come sooner. It is all about my disbelief in Darnold being a capable NFL starter. He may flourish playing for Kevin O'Connell at times this fall, but I am always going to be waiting for the other shoe to drop for him. A four-pick performance vs. the Chicago Bears may force O'Connell's hand and thrust McCarthy into action. Will he be ready for it?
In truth, I think McCarthy will. He was a former five-star coming out of high school. He seems to be a leader of men, but his greatest attribute is his poise. The guy is as cool as a cucumber, whereas Darnold sees ghosts, runs for his life and treats every game like the second coming of D-Day. I'm not okay with McCarthy being passive on the sidelines. The ghost of who you were has to be kept alive.
So long and goodnight to the notion that McCarthy is going to have a risk-free, trial run rookie year.