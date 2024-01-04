J.J. McCarthy NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who should bank on Michigan QB's potential
While he could return to school for his senior season, J.J. McCarthy is probably ready to turn pro.
By John Buhler
4. Denver Broncos are looking to move on from Russell Wilson anyway
The Denver Broncos once again find themselves between a rock and a hard place. It appears as though the Russell Wilson experiment is going to come to an end after this season. Two years, no playoff appearances, just more of the same for this struggling AFC West franchise. It may be run by Sean Payton, but you have to wonder if the Denver head coach wants to pick his new quarterback.
Denver is going to be picking right around where the Seahawks will be in the low-to-mid-teens. What you have to remember is that one of Payton's kids went to TCU during the Horned Frogs' run to the national championship a year ago. The team TCU upset in the Fiesta Bowl was McCarthy's Wolverines. Obviously, Payton saw first-hand the strengths and the weaknesses of this Michigan star.
Despite having had two hall-of-famers under center previously in John Elway and Peyton Manning, the Broncos have had a miserable time drafting quarterbacks. Then again, Payton was not in the building the last time they had to make a big splash at quarterback. McCarthy has a very high floor, but could get the most out of his ceiling if he were to go to a quarterback whisper like a Payton or so.
As with Seattle, Denver may not be able to draft McCarthy, as he could be off the board prior to them.