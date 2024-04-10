J.J. McCarthy recruiting nugget will have Vikings, Patriots, Giants and more salivating
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was all about handling his business at college based on this recruiting nugget from an NFL scout, which should have teams rumored to be interested in his services even more excited about his prospects.
By Lior Lampert
The J.J. McCarthy hype train continues to chug along nicely as we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, and it feels like a foregone conclusion that he will be one of the first 10-or-so names called on Apr. 25.
After guiding Michigan to their first outright national championship victory since 1948, McCarthy has seen his draft stock skyrocket, with many teams rumored to be interested in moving up the board to select the young quarterback.
In addition to his physical skill set as a plus athlete with a solid arm and sound throwing technique, McCarthy is a savvy signal-caller with good feel for the game, which enables him to take command of a huddle and serve as a team leader. One NFL scout highlights this in Dane Brugler of The Athletic's 2024 NFL Draft Guide with a recruiting nugget that will have any potential suitor interested in his services wanting more.
J.J. McCarthy was all work and no play at Michigan, music to NFL teams' ears
"Before he [McCarthy] signed, he was telling other Michigan recruits that if they wanted to party and chase girls, go somewhere else," a scout told Brugler, highlighting his commitment to excellence and dedication to helping create a winning culture.
Despite leaving much to be desired from a box score perspective because of Michigan's affinity for establishing the run, McCarthy checks several boxes as an NFL prospect, which is why teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and others teams have been so heavily-linked to the intriguing quarterback.
McCarthy has garnered so much buzz throughout the draft evaluation process that he has gained traction as the potential No. 2 overall pick. At this rate, the only thing stopping him from being considered an option to be the top selection is a generational quarterback prospect in USC's Caleb Williams going pro the same year.
But it appears that McCarthy has piqued the interest of many scouts, coaches, and front-office executives alike for his physical and mental traits. Now, we wait and see which team takes McCarthy and how early in the first round it will happen.