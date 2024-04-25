J.J. McCarthy reveals which team he spent the most time with in pre-NFL Draft process
Will the national champion be the next signal-caller for the G-Men?
By James Nolan
One of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft is J.J. McCarthy, who just captured a national championship in his final season at Michigan.
During an interview with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, the 21-year-old QB didn’t hesitate to reveal the New York Giants spent more time with him than any other team in the pre-draft process.
Rumors have circulated that Daniel Jones' time in New York is running out, and the former Michigan QB very well could be the replacement.
McCarthy had a lot of great things to say about Giants head coach Brian Daboll and the entire Giants organization.
Is J.J. McCarthy a fit for the Giants?
As of right now, New York has the No. 6 overall pick. They could still move up, but McCarthy could easily slide into their hands. Since Joe Schoen took over as general manager and hired Daboll, the organization hasn’t taken a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
During his final season with Michigan, the young QB completed 72.3 percent of his passes, on top of throwing for 2,991 yards, 22 TDs, and only 4 INTs. His 88.2 QBR was third in the entire nation. Across his final two college seasons, McCarthy threw 44 TDs to just nine INTs.
When the Giants head coach was with the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen rarely turned the ball over. In his first season with New York, Jones only had five INTs. Daboll is a big proponent of avoiding turnovers, and McCarthy certainly proved he has the potential to do so.
The Giants have the luxury of drafting a quarterback and allowing him to sit behind Jones before stepping in. If they draft McCarthy in the first round, there’s no question he’ll be the eventual starter. We’ve seen QBs thrown into the fire and not figure it out. New York could be a great spot for the national champion.
McCarthy seems to have a lot of interest in the Giants as a destination. Jones has been the starter for five seasons now, and they’ve only got one playoff win in that span. The time to draft a new QB could be in the 2024 draft, and it might be McCarthy.