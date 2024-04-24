J.J. McCarthy says all the right things about possible future with the Patriots
The New England Patriots are taking a quarterback. That player might end up being J.J. McCarthy.
By John Buhler
One Michigan man told another Michigan man about replacing a Michigan man after playing for another Michigan man entirely. Yes, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy went on Adam Schefter's podcast ahead of the NFL Draft, discussing the possibility of playing for the New England Patriots. This is the franchise that fellow Michigan quarterback Tom Brady won his first six Super Bowls with.
With the Patriots picking third on Thursday night, there is an outside chance McCarthy ends up in Foxborough. Caleb Williams will go first to Chicago. Washington is taking a quarterback second. Whether that is Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or even McCarthy remains to be seen. The Patriots could trade back, but they haven't gotten a serious offer for No. 3. McCarthy is QB4 on most draft boards.
In speaking with Schefter, it appears McCarthy may have the mental makeup perfect for the Patriots.
“I’m always about playing for the guys that came before and the guys who built the foundation to where it is right now. Obviously, being a part of the New England Patriots, that means everything.”
Clearly, McCarthy knows the rich history of the Patriots dating back to the start of the 21st century.
“Going back to when Brady was playing and how he was doing it for Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Ty Law, and all those guys. Being able to pay that forward would be a tremendous honor."
Even more interesting, he sees what Jerod Mayo is trying to do is not all that dissimilar to what Jim Harbaugh set out to accomplish taking over at his alma mater in 2015. Mayo played for the Patriots.
“Obviously, Coach Mayo’s been a part of that success over the years. And what he’s building is a feeling that I got when I first stepped onto Michigan — a sense of urgency to rebuild the culture, rebuild this team to where they want to get to and where they were.”
In a weird way, McCarthy might be the safer pick for New England at No. 3 than Maye or even Daniels.
J.J. McCarthy may be the ideal pick for the New England Patriots at No. 3
For as much as I despised the Patriots' shamelessly shallow coaching search of one to end up promoting Mayo from within, I do like the budding partnership he seems to have with front-office executive Eliot Wolf. They are going to want to do everything in their power to leave their mark on the Patriots separate from Bill Belichick. It all starts with drafting the right franchise quarterback at No. 3.
I may have McCarthy fourth on my quarterback big board, but I think his high floor, as well as his cool, calm and collected nature serve him in going into a difficult situation in New England. The Patriots are going to be so bad next year, it's not even funny. What won't be funny is when we see McCarthy leading the Patriots to the AFC Championship Game before the end of his rookie contract with them.
In all honesty, the Patriots may take the prospect with the higher ceiling, which is basically whoever the Commanders pass on at No. 2 between Daniels and Maye. I wouldn't blame them for going in that direction. Conversely, I wouldn't have much of a problem if McCarthy is the pick for the Patriots at No. 3. He seems to fit what they are about. If one Michigan man can do it, how about about another one?
This is the latest reason why I have a hard time seeing McCarthy falling past No. 6 in the NFL Draft.