J.J. Redick reveals surprising most impressive part of Victor Wembanyama’s NBA game
Victor Wembanyama set the NBA world on fire with his offensive showcase against the Miami Heat, but J.J. Redick keyed in on the defense.
Victor Wembanyama gave the NBA world a taste of what he is capable of last Friday in the San Antonio Spurs' preseason win over the Miami Heat. In 23 minutes of action, Wembanyama shot 10-of-15 (1-of-5 from deep) for 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.
That'll do.
The highlight reel was extensive, with the 7-foot-4 Frenchman doing things no human his size has ever done before. At least, not in front of a camera.
It's only natural for fans to get excited about Wembanyama's offensive repertoire. He's creating out of pick-and-rolls, side-stepping for 3s, navigating traffic with advanced handles, firing on-target passes on the move... it's patently absurd.
But, former NBA sharpshooter-turned-analyst J.J. Redick is more impressed with Wembanyama's efforts on the other end of the floor.
"[Victor Wembanyama's] offensive highlights — calling for a lob at the 3-point line, the in-and-out between the legs stepback pull-up... That's awesome," said Redick. "But what gets me the most is the defense."
J.J. Redick touts defense as most impressive part of Victor Wembanyama's game
Redick has become a genuine authority on the NBA since his retirement, emerging as one of the most insightful voices on ESPN talk shows and blossoming with his podcast. He's willing to discuss deeper nuances than your average basketball talking head, which is what makes him such a rarity.
NBA highlights revolve almost exclusively around the offensive end. Save for the stray chase-down block or game-changing rejection, search "[Insert Name] Highlights" on YouTube and you will likely be treated to a lengthy compilation of that player's greatest offensive moments.
That's fine, but those more interested in Wembanyama's impact on winning will be unable to ignore his pronounced defensive impact. There will be plenty of mind-boggling blocks to pepper YouTube and Twitter, but Wemby's impact runs deeper. He's 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, but he's also light on his feet. He's borderline impossible to beat in space. Many a guard has gotten a step on Wemby, only to get rejected from behind or at least see their shot well contested at the rim. He covers so much ground and offers unmatched positional versatility for a player his size.
The Spurs were the worst defensive team in the NBA last season. It's rare for rookies to make a consistent impact on defense, but Wembanyama will be an exception to the rule. It's hard to imagine the Spurs sticking near the bottom of the league with Wembanyama's rim deterrence at the five spot. He will completely change how offenses approach the Spurs. He walls off the paint and makes guards second-guess passes. He's a future Defensive Player of the Year, health provided.
Redick is right to celebrate the defense. And, we can still celebrate the offense too. Wembanyama gets it done on both ends and he should immediately produce at a high level for upstart San Antonio.