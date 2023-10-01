Did Ja'Marr Chase call out Joe Burrow in spicy NSFW postgame interview?
Drama in Cincinnati? Ja'Marr Chase thinks he's always open, and let it be known he wasn't thrilled with his targets in Bengals latest loss.
By Mark Powell
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-3 on the season Sunday after a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans. For a team which expected to perhaps contend for the Super Bowl this season, it's not what the players or fans expected.
Ja'Marr Chase is one of the top wide receivers in football at his best. Through four weeks, however, he and Joe Burrow aren't playing the same tune. Chase was visibly frustrated on Sunday afternoon, and let it be known he expects more targets from Burrow and the Cincinnati coaching staff.
Yep, everything is fine.
The Bengals 1-3 start has included two losses to the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, meaning they are falling well behind in divisional tiebreakers, as well. This is extremely relevant given no AFC North team has a sound advantage at the moment, with the Ravens looking like the best team. However, even the Ravens are dealing with severe injuries at the running back and wide receiver positions, meaning their offense is rather limited.
Bengals: Did Ja'Marr Chase call out Joe Burrow?
Chase had just 35 and 39 yards the first two weeks of the season, but exploded last week in the Bengals win over the Rams on Monday Night Football. That was the version of Chase Bengals fans have grown accustomed to over the past few seasons, as he caught 12 passes for 141 yards in the spotlight of MNF.
On Sunday, Chase had seven catches for 73 yards, which is certainly notable but not the number of targets he'd like on a weekly basis. Considering the Bengals crowded receiving corps also features Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, there's a chance Burrow is trying to spread the ball around more early this season.
With Cincinnati staring down the barrel at a 1-4 start next week in Arizona, expect Chase to receive the ball early and often.