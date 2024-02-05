Ja’Marr Chase just killed the dream of 31 NFL teams addressing trade rumors
Ja'Marr Chase officially put any trade speculation to bed, crushing the hopes of 31 NFL teams in the process.
By Lior Lampert
Yesterday, the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship flag football games were played in Orlando, Florida, featuring the league’s best players.
One play that stood out during the competition was this beautiful pass by Houston Texans franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud and Cincinnati Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Stroud evades pressure and rolls to his left, throwing a perfect spiral off his back foot while his body was contorted after being flushed out of the pocket, right into the outstretched arms of Chase for a beautiful 24-yard touchdown reception.
During the event over the weekend, Chase was heard telling Stroud: “C.J. [Stroud] I know you want to come play with me brother, come on!”
Surprisingly, fans took the comments and ran with them to social media, igniting a feud between Texans and Bengals fans regarding a Stroud versus Joe Burrow (Chase’s current and college quarterback) debate.
It also led to trade rumors and speculation, given Chase’s contract situation – he is eligible for an extension this offseason. But, he has openly stated he wants to wait for other top receivers to be paid first before agreeing to a long-term deal.
Chase quickly took to social media last night to diffuse the situation.
Ja’Marr Chase addresses trade rumors
“Lol I’m not leaving my dawg Joe [Burrow] that easy y’all relax,” Chase said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Chase and Burrow have been one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver tandems dating back to their days at LSU together in 2018-19, and the success has translated to their three seasons spent in the NFL with the Bengals thus far.
With Burrow under contract through 2029 and Chase eligible for a long-term extension, Texans fans and the remaining 30 fanbases shouldn’t get their hopes up of the star wide receiver hitting the market.