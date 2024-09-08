Will Ja'Marr Chase play today? Complete Bengals injury report amid contract standoff
By Mark Powell
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase wants to be the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL. While Chase denied reports that he wanted to beat out Justin Jefferson by a single penny, he did acknowledge that he believes he's the best receiver in the game today. Chase considers that a fact, rather than an opinion.
So, this is what the Bengals are dealing with heading into Week 1. Chase has said that he doesn't know if he will play in Cincinnati's opening game without a new contract. It's tough to blame him for that, as Chase simply wants to be paid his worth.
Chase was on the field for pregame warm-ups, which gave Bengals fans some hope that he would play come 1pm.
Will Ja'Marr Chase play against the New England Patriots?
It's unclear if Chase will play against the Patriots, as the Bengals star wide receiver wanted a new deal and didn't receive one. However, sitting out the season to make a point might not work out as well as it sounds. Chase wants to earn capital, both literally and figuratively with the Bengals front office so that he can eventually receive the money he covets. Once you start sitting out the games that count, it makes a relationship even tougher to repair.
Per Adam Schefter, Chase is at the very least active for the game itself. How much playing time he receives is another question entirely.
Bengals depth chart: Who will receive more playing time with Ja'Marr Chase rusty?
The Bengals wide receiver depth chart isn't all that tough to figure out. While Chase can surely come off the street and make a few tough catches, the Bengals should rely more on Jermaine Burton Sunday, as the wideout has spent more time this offseason rebuilding his rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow.
Tee Higgins remains doubtful for Sunday, which puts the Bengals in a tough situation at wideout.
Position
Player name
WR1
Ja'Marr Chase (if he plays)
WR2
Jermaine Burton
WR3
Andrei Iosivas