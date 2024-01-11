Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins throw shade at Chiefs ahead of Wild Card weekend
Cincinnati Bengals stars Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have a simple postseason request -- don't let the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.
By Mark Powell
The Cincinnati Bengals did not make the AFC Playoffs in 2023 in large part due to the season-ending injury suffered by star quarterback Joe Burrow. However, even without the LSU product, Cincinnati got close. Jake Browning performed admirably, and the Bengals weren't knocked out of the postseason chase until the penultimate game of the season.
FanSided spoke to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, perhaps the most feared wide receiver duo in the NFL.
Higgins in particular is entering an all-important offseason, as he'll be a free agent. His return is far from guaranteed, as the Bengals feature three of the best and therefore soon-to-be highest paid receivers in football in Chase, Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Higgins said he hopes to stay with the Bengals, but is open to whatever opportunity comes his way.
"Obviously I would love to stay with Cincinnati, that's No. 1," Higgins said on Stacking The Box. "But if I end up having to start a new chapter in my career (with a new team) then that's what it is."
Bengals stars Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins have clear rooting interest in NFL Playoffs
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC rivalry is just beginning, as the two sides have met multiple times in the postseason. Cincinnati defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on their way to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021-22. The two teams played again on New Year's Eve minus Burrow, and the Chiefs won by eight points.
When Chase and Higgins were asked who they thought were winning the Super Bowl, they did not hide from the fact that they're openly rooting against the rival Chiefs.
"Anybody but KC," Chase said bluntly. When pressed again by FanSided's Sterling Holmes, Chase did not stutter.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, they'll have to sit at home and watch the Chiefs face the Dolphins at Arrowhead just like everyone else.
