25-under-25: Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are ready to remake themselves
In the span of a few years, Ja Morant has gone from unrecruited to must-see TV. He's ranked No. 4 on our list of the best young players in the NBA.
By Kdelaney
Ja Morant ranked No. 4 on The Step Back's 2023-24 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.
There was no slowing down Ja Morant's rise to NBA stardom. Morant was a mid-major product. He attended Murray State, where he led the NCAA in assists. He also became the first NCAA Division I men's player in 20 years to tally at least 40 points, 10 assists, and 5 steals in a single game. After Murray State, Morant was selected second overall by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft. It wasn't too long before Ja won the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2020, and led all rookies in points (17.8) and assists (7.1).
However, the true eureka moment came for NBA fans when Ja eliminated the Warriors in the play-in tournament during his sophomore season in 2021. In a win-or-go-home matchup, Ja Morant tallied 35 points, six assists, six rebounds, and four steals. Not to mention, 14 of those 35 points came in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Grizzlies advanced and less than a week later, Morant scored 47 points in a tough first-round loss against the Utah Jazz. From then on, Ja didn't just become a household name for basketball fans, he was must-see TV.
During his third season, Morant earned All-Star recognition and became the second player in franchise history to be named an All-Star starter. Morant's historic run continued and during February of 2022, Morant couldn't stop setting and breaking his own career highs. Morant eventually settled for 52 points, on an efficient 22-of-30 shooting in a 118–105 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Following that, Ja recorded the first postseason triple-double in Grizzlies franchise history.
Morant tallied 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a 104–95 Game 3 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja advanced to the second round, where he faced his old foe, the Golden State Warriors. In Game 2 of the second round of the playoffs, Morant scored 47 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and had 8 assists along with 3 steals in a 106–101 win over the Dubs. He also scored the last 15 points for Memphis. After Ja tweaked his knee in Game 3, the Grizzlies went on to lose that series in six games. However, Morant became the third player in NBA playoff history to have multiple 45-point games before turning 23 years old, joining Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. In addition, Morant won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.
Prior to Morant's fourth season, he signed a five-year extension with the Grizzlies, including $193 million in guaranteed money. That season, he set more records. He tied and passed Marc Gasol for most triple-doubles in Grizzlies history. He was selected as an All-Star again, this time as a reserve. He set a franchise record for points scored in a quarter in a playoff game. In Game 3 of the Grizzlies' first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant scored 22 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter. Despite Morant's efforts, Memphis lost that series in six games.
Records aside, Morant's fourth season also marks the beginning of his offcourt issues. Ja missed 21 games during the 2022-23 season. As we all know, Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season. This is due to the two-time All-Star being filmed posing with a firearm in a car. This was Morant's third firearm-related incident that season. Previously, Ja was suspended for eight games after an Instagram Live video showed him displaying a firearm in a Denver-area nightclub. Suddenly these antics were all anybody could focus on. The Ja-Morant-hate train was running full steam ahead.
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are ready to move on
In addition to being without Morant for the first quarter of the season, the Grizzlies also parted ways with Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks this offseason. This led to the addition of Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart, two veteran guards. Despite the Grizzlies' impressive season last year, offcourt issues and immaturity ultimately were their downfall.
As much good as Dillon Brooks did for Memphis, his playoff antics, including calling LeBron "washed" didn't do the Grizzlies any favors. Now, with Dillon Brooks out of the picture, it looks like the Grizzlies will look to buckle down this season and focus more on maturity.
Ja's athleticism combined with his unique handle is otherworldly. He can get to the cup whenever he desires. Only a select few defenders are capable of keeping Ja in front of them and even fewer can jump with him. (He literally tries to put LeBron James through the rim every chance he gets.) This looks to be a statement season for Morant. Can he put his head down and just do the work? Despite all the distractions, the Grizzlies still finished 51-31 last season, while Ja averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.
"With him, it's only three things: time, patience, and discipline." Derrick Rose said about Ja Morant during his first Grizzlies media day. Ja's play style has long been compared to Rose's. After all, Ja's slashing and finishing ability combined with his athleticism eerily resembles the blinding speed of a 2010-11 MVP Derrick Rose.
Now, as Ja enters his fifth NBA season, he gets to share a backcourt with a point guard that he likely grew up emulating. The acquisition of veteran guards like Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose will only help Morant and the team advance as professionals. Hopefully, this will be the end of Ja and the Grizzlies' growing pains.