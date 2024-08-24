Jack Flaherty creates drama for the Dodgers, which they don’t have any time for
By Lior Lampert
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers capped off their three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with an 8-4 victory. Nevertheless, the most notable takeaways from the contest were the two heated interactions between starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and outfielder Randy Arozarena.
The first instance happened at the top of the second inning when Flaherty hit Arozarena with a 91-mile-per-hour sinker. Ostensibly, the latter didn't take too kindly to getting drilled, staring down the former before heading to first base. The two exchanged thumbs up, suggesting the issue was over before it started. However, that changed the next time the two faced off.
After Arozarena flew out in his following at-bat, Flaherty ostensibly had something to say to him. Whatever choice of words the Dodgers hurler used, they sparked a semi-bench-clearing skirmish between the Dodgers and Mariners.
During his postgame interview, Flaherty downplayed the matter. He expressed his "respect" for Arozarena as a player before saying he didn't intentionally plunk the Mariners slugger. Regardless, the timing of the instance isn't ideal for a Dodgers club trying to secure their fourth straight National League West title.
Dodgers don't have any time for Jack Flaherty's drama with Randy Arozarena
Los Angeles' divisional counterparts, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, have been surging of late and are gaining ground in the standings. So, now marks an inopportune juncture to stir up controversy rather than remaining focused on the main objective.
"I mean, there's no reason for me to hit [Arozarena] in that position," Flaherty told reporters. "We said what we had to say. Boys jumped out of the dugout, and we moved on."
Be that as it may, the damage is already done. Flaherty did himself and the Dodgers no favors by causing a scene with Arozarena. Especially considering Los Angeles has played some of their best baseball of the season lately