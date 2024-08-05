Jack Flaherty’s Dodgers debut should make Orioles fans furious
The MLB trade deadline has come and passed for yet another MLB season. This year, we saw plenty of star names traded at the deadline with guys like Jazz Chisholm and Tanner Scott headlining the deadline.
But the ace of the deadline, Jack Flaherty, is no stranger to being dealt midseason. Last season, Flaherty was acquired by the Baltimore Orioles halfway through the year. He went on to post a disappointing second half for Baltimore, coming back to bite them rather than help the team.
This season, Flaherty found himself on the trade block yet again, this time as a member of the Detroit Tigers. The right hander sits on an expiring contract and he's having quite the exceptional year while playing for a struggling team. This made him the perfect candidate to be dealt.
And dealt he was, just before the trade deadline, to one of the best teams in the entire league.
Jack Flaherty's Dodgers debut was good enough to make O's fans sick
Although the Orioles pursued Flaherty again this year, they opted to go in a different direction. You know the saying, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me?" The Orioles wouldn't be fooled into adding Flaherty just for him to struggle with them again.
Instead, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers got into a bidding war for Flaherty with the Dodgers coming out on top after New York backed out due to medical concerns on the right hander's physical exam.
Flaherty made his first start with the Dodgers and he looked incredible. He threw six innings of five-hit, seven-strikeout, shutout baseball en route to a 10-0 win in his first start with the new club. It was quite an impressive showing and just the tip of the iceberg as to what he could bring to the Dodgers' rotation.
But that leaves Orioles fans asking the big question: Where was this last year, Jack?
Flaherty was horrible for them last year. A true fumble of a trade acquisition. One that they expected to be a huge add but turned out to be a bust. He threw 34.2 innings with the Orioles, allowing 26 earned runs for an ERA near 7.00 in his nine appearances.
Over the last two years, Flaherty has been excellent in nearly every appearance except for his time with the Orioles. Quite a sickening reality for the O's to witness.