Jack Robinson wins the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, placing him second in the overall WSL rankings
Jack Robinson is having a fantastic season in the face of new challenges, chasing a WSL Championship.
By Nicole Bosco
Australian surfer Jack Robinson is on a roll. After starting the year with a win at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, Robinson headed back home to Margaret River in search of a win in front of his hometown crowd. After some stellar performances and epic rides, Robinson was able to do just that. This past weekend he walked away holding that Margaret River trophy above his head and with the points leader Griffin Colapinto straight in his sights.
This season has brought on many firsts for Robinson, such as fatherhood and a new YouTube channel. Despite the added chaos in his life, Robinson seems as dialed as ever. He caught up with FanSided to discuss some of these new adventures in his life all on the road to an Olympic appearance next year.
In the surfing world many times there is a divide between the competitive/contest surfers and "YouTube surfers." however lately there has been more blending of the two. Some of the best surfers on the WSL Championship Tour are getting into the YouTube space and are now able to show the world what life is like on tour. Robinson is the latest to join this trend. His challenge shows his preparation for the contest and life on the road.
"I did," he said of starting the channel. "I’m not certain of how it will all roll out just yet. I guess I’ll just look to make a clip from each tour stop – I feel like that’ll be fun. Just posting something from each day to get the ball rolling, then might look to get more and more into it. I’ll try and post a video from every event for a bit of a look behind the scenes. No one gets to see all the stuff that happens outside of a heat so it will be cool to show the fans all the stuff that goes down each day."
Jack Robinson welcomed a son in December of last year
Another new adventure Robinson is on is fatherhood. He and his wife welcomed a little one back in December. As the tour kicked off in January, the new family man had a newborn son to take into account when hitting the water. Not only does fatherhood change motivation, but also the conversations around the competitors as well.
"It’s another level. It’s funny because, on tour, all the conversations are always about surfing. And I like that, I love talking about surfing. But that’s changed. I find myself talking to Jordy Smith or other dads on tour about real-life stuff. It’s not all about what fins or wax you're using, it’s about dad stuff, which is really cool. It’s baby talk," he said. "It just gives you another form of perspective and adds another layer. It gives you a deeper meaning in life and gives you more to look forward to. Not long ago I was cruising around the world pretty free and now we’re doing it with a baby – it’s really cool.
Another milestone that will be happening in Robinson's life will be an appearance in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. He will be representing his country of Australia in July. Robinson spoke about his excitement for the Olympic Games and getting the chance to once again ride the treacherous wave in Tahiti known as Teahupoʻo.
"Yeah that’s special, it feels like it’s going to be a really special time. It’s a big moment for surfing and it’s really exciting. For me it’s like the pinnacle. Especially being in Tahiti. I’m really excited for that event for sure," he said. "Preparation-wise, it’s just about being focused, especially for that wave. You need to be so aware of what you; 're doing at the same time as what nature is doing. Regardless of the event, you need to be focused on that wave because it demands so much respect. You need to make sure you’re on you’re game.
Sitting in second place in the rankings, Robinson and the rest of the WSL competitors that made it through the mid-season cut will be headed to Tahiti as a sort of practice run before the Olympics in July. This wave is always dangerous and has been a fan favorite since added to the tour. Last year Robinson won the event and sealed his trip to the WSL Final.