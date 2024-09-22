Jackson Arnold benched: Oklahoma fans, media react to disappointing 5-star
Jackson Arnold was going to be the Oklahoma Sooners' next great quarterback. Oklahoma was so confident in him, they let Dillon Gabriel transfer to Oregon.
Being benched in the middle of his fourth start certainly wasn't part of the plan.
Arnold's time as the guy in Norman was short lived. He was 7-of-16 with an interception and two fumbles in the first half against Tennessee. Brent Venables pulled the plug before halftime.
A whole lot of Oklahoma fans were on board with that decision too.
Jackson Arnold's benching had Oklahoma fans feeling down
Oklahoma fans had a lot to process watching Arnold. Michael Hawkins Jr. took over and didn't make many crushing mistakes. He didn't exactly spark a comeback but he did throw for a score. It was a clear improvement.
The irony of the Sooners showing Gabriel the door and then getting this kind of output from Arnold wasn't lost on college football Twitter.
Arnold is still a young quarterback. Theoretically letting him sit on the bench and get his head straight makes sense. The problem is he was replaced by Hawkins Jr., a true freshman.
This isn't a scenario where a veteran head settles things down while the young gun learns. Hawkins is a young gun as well. And the ball is now in his hands.
The big question is whether Venables will stick with the benching. Is Hawkins now in line to start next week against Auburn? Or will Arnold be given another chance to prove he can handle the job?
Plenty of Sooners fans have decided which answer they want.
If Hawkins becomes QB1, Arnold will have to sit on the bench and wait for him to slip up if he wants another chance at being the Sooners' starter.
Arnold was a five-star prospect, ranking No. 10 in the class of 2023. He hasn't played like it so far. And now he's riding the pine.