Jackson Arnold is giving Oklahoma fans a reason to believe already
By John Buhler
Entering his first season as the Oklahoma starter, Jackson Arnold is giving Sooner fans something to believe in more than The Bravery. Time won't let me go back to the Manning Passing Academy that took place last month, but the guy loves his wide receiver room unconditionally. All the while it is all gas and no brakes on the Arnold bandwagon in Norman, one that would make Steve Sarkisian squeal.
With it being Oklahoma's first season in the SEC as well, it has been hard to peg what to make of the Sooners in year one. I mean, the talent Arnold possesses is undeniable, but it remains to be seen if Brent Venables is a head coach worthy of the contract he just inked. All the while, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby now calls the shots at Mississippi State. I am bullish on OU because of Arnold.
Arnold gave Sooner fans some much-needed insight into how the new offense will look this year.
“The offense, it’s a lot of similar stuff that we were running last year. Just terminology has changed and stuff like that. But all those guys know the system. I’m talking about our receivers, our tight ends. Those guys know the system. It was more so improving on it this spring. I’m focused on the minute details and just really locking in on what we’re good at.”
He is high on his receiving corps, implying it is one on the most underrated in all of college football.
“I mean that room to me is stacked. We’ve got, I want to say, two or three guys at each position they can go and compete at a high level. Compete at Oklahoma, go and score and I would feel confident throwing them a go ball for a touchdown.”
Here is a clip of what Arnold had to say while attending the Manning Passing Academy back in June.
My concerns with Oklahoma have nothing to do with the quarterback, but rather their head coach.
Jackson Arnold gives Oklahoma fans hope for a bright future in the SEC
While his first career start vs. Arizona in the Alamo Bowl was nothing to write home about, Arnold spent his first season in Norman backing up one of the best quarterbacks in the college game in Dillon Gabriel. As the ageless Gabriel has moved onto his third program in six seasons, Arnold will have a chance to make everybody in the SEC notice him. Like, if he thrives, he will become a rockstar.
Oklahoma is a program that if you have a high-end quarterback he is going to the Heisman Trophy ceremony before he turns pro ... or he's Landry Jones, a darn good Bob Stoops disciple to boot. Overall, you have to love Arnold's confidence in himself and the belief he has in his teammates. He conducts himself like a seasoned starter at the podium, although this may actually be his first rodeo.
Ultimately, Arnold has the type of talent that will make up for talent deficiencies across an entire roster. The best part is he will have multiple years as the starter at OU. If he plays up to his potential, he could be a first-round pick in either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. Frankly, it will be up to Venables if Oklahoma can make some noise early into its SEC tenure. Maybe not this year, but next, look out, y'all!
I simply cannot wait to see Arnold be the Oklahoma starting quarterback for an entire college season.