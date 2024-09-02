Jackson Chourio made John Mozeliak's nonsensical roster move look even worse
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals executive John Mozeliak made a puzzling roster move last week when he placed Shawn Armstrong on waivers. Armstrong would later be picked up by the Chicago Cubs -- if you thought that was the punchline, you're in for quite the read.
Mozeliak and the Cardinals are still technically alive in the NL Wild Card race. An impressive series against the Yankees put them back over .500, and only five games back of the Atlanta Braves for the third Wild Card spot. However, a tough matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers loomed.
Milwaukee, which has all but secured the NL Central thanks to a nine-game lead over the second-place Cubs, is among the best teams in the National League. This is all despite losing Craig Counsell to the richest managerial contract in MLB history before the season began, and trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. I'll have whatever the Brewers are having.
On Labor Day, the Cardinals were reminded of their odd choice to place Armstrong on waivers in brutal fashion. Oli Marmol turned to relief pitcher Riley O'Brien -- who took Armstrong's roster spot, by the way -- in the sixth inning. The end result was not what Marmol or the Cardinals were hoping for.
Cardinals Shawn Armstrong decision comes back to bite them
Now, do I know Armstrong would have gotten Chourio out in the same situation -- bases loaded and one out? I do not. Chourio is one of the best young players in baseball and, were it not for Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, might be getting more love for NL Rookie of the Year. However, O'Brien is not the pitcher Armstrong is.
O'Brien has an ERA over 10 in four appearances with the Cardinals this season. Armstrong was acquired around the deadline and had a 2.84 ERA in 11 appearances with St. Louis. You do the math.
Both Marmol and Mozeliak are fighting for their respective positions down the stretch. Should the Cardinals miss the playoffs -- something that is looking more likely by the week -- Marmol could be the fall guy. Mozeliak, meanwhile, could easily be reshuffled in the St. Louis front office, thus making way for Chaim Bloom to take his place.
It's a complicated season in St. Louis, and the winter is sure to bring some much-needed change. Moments like these are a nice reminder of the mistakes made under Mozeliak's watch. There are plenty to choose from.