Jackson Chourio’s rookie rebound has Brewers youngster in impressive company
The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves on top of the National League Central with a 59-43 record. Much of their success has a lot to do with rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio. At just 20 years old, Chourio has quickly emerged onto the scene as one of the best young players in the game of baseball.
It has been a season of ups and downs for Chourio, though, and he's been overshadowed by the play of Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes. Chourio has put together a quality rookie year that in any other season would likely land him the NL Rookie of the Year Award. He's not completely out of the race, but for now joins some exclusive company.
Jackson Chourio joins some exclusive company as a rookie
At 20, Chourio joins Ken Griffey Jr. (19), Bryce Harper (19), as one of the three youngest players in MLB history to have a 10-plus homer, and 10-plus stolen base season. Obviously, being added to any list with the name Griffey Jr. or Harper on it is certainly something to brag about.
In their respective rookie seasons, Griffey hit .264 with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and 16 stolen bases back in 1989. Harper hit .270 with 22 home runs, 59 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in 2012. Harper won NL Rookie of the Year.
Although his start to the 2024 season was lackluster, Chourio has been hot over the past month or so. In the past five games, he has seven hits, five RBI, and two stolen bases. His hot play as of late has brought his batting average up to .253 after a slow start to the year.
With the unfortunate spine injury Yelich sustained, Chourio will get more time on the field, and the Brewers will need that to result in an even more productive month of August and September to cap off a great rookie season.