Jackson Holliday answers harsh criticism with ideal injury return, but with a catch
The Baltimore Orioles' top prospect, Jackson Holliday, came into 2024 with the weight of the world on his 20-year-old shoulders. He was expected to destroy the minor leagues, again, and quickly make his way to playing shortstop for the Orioles as they push for the World Series.
He began the season well, destroying the minors as expected. That resulted in the expected call up to the big leagues for Holliday.
His time with the Orioles didn't go as smoothly though. In fact, it went about as bad as it possibly could have, with the top prospect slashing .059/.111/.059 in 34 at bats before being sent back down.
His return to Triple-A also saw some issues, with the young star landing on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Don't worry though, Orioles fans, Holliday returned from injury looking great. He went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two walks.
Top prospect Jackson Holliday returns from IL, will only DH for time being
The catch with Holliday's return is that he will only DH for the time being, which is just part of his rehab progression. This step of the progression will last for several weeks before Holliday returns to competitive throwing and playing the field in a game.
This idea makes perfect sense, especially given the value on the right arm attached to Holliday's body. He's likely the most valuable and protected prospect in the game, with his health being a huge piece of the Orioles' future.
An injury that stemmed from throwing, being shut down from throwing, will absolutely result in the prospect being limited from throwing for as long as it takes for him to get healthy.
Holliday is still just 20 years old, meaning the Orioles have plenty of time to be patience with him. They have the depth in the infield at the big league level, as well as prospects like Coby Mayo that could contribute while Holliday heals and gets everything right.
So far in 2024, Holliday is slashing .270/.433/.466 at Triple-A with 55 runs scored and a 54:54 BB:K ratio. He's shown a true, disciplined approach at the plate while at the Triple-A level.
The Orioles should be very ecstatic to get Holliday back from the IL. Anytime there's an IL stint with an elbow injury, everybody is left holding their breath, but Holliday appears to be heading in the right direction.