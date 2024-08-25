Jackson Holliday just forced an Orioles fan to celebrate Christmas in August
Coming off of a split in the first two matchups with the Astros to open their four-game set this weekend, the Baltimore Orioles looked like they might be simply hoping for a series split with the way things were trending on Saturday afternoon. The O's fell into a 2-0 hole and, as they say, it was starting to get late. That's when Jackson Holliday had a chance to turn the tides.
The top prospect in baseball who has been much improved since getting called back up from Triple-A after a disastrous initial trip to the big leagues early in the year, came up to the dish with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning. A hit would almost surely at least tie Baltimore with Houston if not give the Orioles the lead. An out would keep them in the hole.
So, as we see virtually every day, we had an Orioles fan who calls themselves Joel on X/Twitter making a promise, a simple one: If Holliday gave the O's the lead in his bases-loaded at-bat, he would put his Christmas tree up and leave it up through the holidays (get it?).
And since we're writing this, I'm guessing you know where this is probably heading.
Jackson Holliday's clutch double leaves Orioles fan celebrating Christmas early
Tayler Scott came into the game for the Astros to face Holliday but the pitching change wasn't enough. On the first pitch, Holliday laced a missile to right-center that cleared the bases with a clutch double, pushing the O's ahead 3-2 in the ballgame.
It's quite frequent, however, when we see social media users make this kind of wager on a play or situation, they don't follow through. That could never be our good friend Joel, though. No, Joel is a man of his word and by the night's end, he had a Christmas tree up -- albeit a small one, but we're not judging here -- in his house and was wishing everyone "Merry Christmas and a Happy Holliday!"
Sure, Shohei Ohtani is the newest member of the 40-40 club. Aaron Judge might threaten his own American League home run record. Bobby Witt Jr. might hit .350 on the season. There are numerous feats that we're seeing throughout baseball that are phenomenal. But how many players are making people celebrate Christmas in August when the thought of a holiday sweater might be enough alone to make you pass out? Just Jackson Holliday.
But hey, with an Orioles win on the back of the youngster, it's a Happy Holliday for everyone in the Charm City. So why not celebrate it like Joel?